Manhattanhenge, round 2: What to expect from Thursday night’s spectacle

Night one of Manhattanhenge was tough to spot with clouds and rain in the way, and it could be more of the same for night two.

The sunset spectacle appears on back-to-back nights, with flocks of people hoping to catch a glimpse — or an Instagram pic — of the phenomenon.

A round of thunderstorms impacted Wednesday night’s view.

Every year, the sun aligns with the borough’s grid and lights both the north and south side of every street.

During the first night, half of the sun’s disk sits above the horizon, and the other half below. On the second night, the entire disk floats above the horizon. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term, a nod to Stonehenge.

Thursday nights’s illuminated encore is expected around 8:12 p.m., though forecasts call for more scattered showers and storms.

If wet weather holds off, those who want to get the perfect shot should stand along 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets and at the Empire State and Chrysler buildings and position themselves as far east in Manhattan as possible.

If you miss it this month, don’t worry. There will be a repeat on July 12 and 13.