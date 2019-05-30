Man shot in head, torso in East Flatbush early Thursday: police

Posted 6:05 AM, May 30, 2019, by

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was shot in the head and torso in East Flatbush early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officials say the incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. at 228 East 56th Street.

The victim, 27, was transported to Kings County Hospital, and police say he is in serious condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.