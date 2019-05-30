Man shot in head, torso in East Flatbush early Thursday: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was shot in the head and torso in East Flatbush early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officials say the incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. at 228 East 56th Street.

The victim, 27, was transported to Kings County Hospital, and police say he is in serious condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).