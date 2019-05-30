Man arrested for sexually abusing sleeping teen on Queens subway: police

CORONA, Queens — Police have arrested a man they say sexually abused a teenage girl while she slept on a 7 train in Queens on Sunday.

Authorities said 28-year-old Kenneth Kou of Albertson, Long Island, has been arrested and charged with sex abuse, forcible touching, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The 15-year-old victim was asleep on a 7 train approaching the Junction Blvd. subway station on Sunday, May 26, when the man walked up to her and pressed his body against her, before getting off the train at the station, police said.