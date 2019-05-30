‘Junior’ trial prosecutor tells judge jailhouse phone calls will implicate murder defendants in crime

THE BRONX — Prosecutor Morgan Dolan told the “Junior” trial judge Thursday that jailhouse phone calls involving four of the murder defendants will implicate them in the savage stabbing of the 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz last June.

“There are in these calls admissions by the defendants and places where they discarded weapons,” Dolan said.

Dolan made the revelations during a spirited court argument with defense attorneys and the defendants about their right to transcripts in the case.

Murder defendant Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, speaking in Spanish and using an interpreter, said he wanted “full access” to documents.

The five defendants were complaining that the Department of Correction wouldn’t let them see materials unless their attorneys were present.

The prosecutor said, “I have no real opposition to them having hard copies of conversations.”

Dolan said she didn’t want the defendants “having pedigree information” — things like addresses and dates of birth connected to certain speakers in the calls, or witnesses.

She argued that phone conversations in the days after the murder were part of the conspiracy.

Dolan also stressed she didn’t want the defendants “having access to the autopsy photos of the deceased,” referring to Junior.

She laid out a basic timetable for the last week of her case.

She plans to have a witness from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner on the stand early next week to talk about the autopsy performed on the slain teen.

Dolan said she hoped to have her prosecution case wrapped up by next Friday.