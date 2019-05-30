International Franchise Expo at Jacob Javits Center teaches you how to be your own boss

NEW YORK — In today's fast-paced society, more and more people are looking for the opportunity to make a career change and be their own boss.

The International Franchise Expo at Jacob Javits Convention Center is designed to energize entrepreneurial spirit while providing comprehensive educational seminars and workshops, including a variety of topics for those looking to take their first step into franchising.

The expo begins May 30 and ends June 1.

The expo is offering a discount to PIX11 viewers. Use the code "PIX11" for discount prices.

