Iconic Sesame Street characters will become Forever stamps

CALIFORNIA — If you can tell someone how to get to Sesame Street, they can send you a letter with a stamp featuring one of the show’s iconic characters.

Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and others from the iconic show Sesame Street will be honored with their own Forever stamp in June.

The influential show first debuted in 1969 and is celebrating a 50th anniversary in 2019. The new Forever stamps will be preceding the “Sesame Street Road Trip”, which is celebrating the show’s anniversary in 10 cities across America.

“For the last 50 years, it has provided educational programming and entertainment for generations of children throughout the country and around the world,” the USPS said in a news release back in March when the stamps were first announced.

The stamps feature Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover and Zoe.

The back pane will have Sesame Street 50th anniversary artwork.

Stamps will become available for purchase on June 22 and are available online.