Harlem school aide arrested on drug dealing and weapons charges: police

ASTORIA, Queens — A city school aide was arrested in Queens Wednesday on drug dealing and weapons charges, police said.

Wednesday at about 8:45 a.m., officers from the 114th precinct in Astoria, Queens, arrested 26-year-old Nicholas Banks, a school aide and reported assistant basketball coach at Mott Hall High School in Harlem, who was off-duty at the time, according police.

After a search warrant was executed, Banks arrested and found with a handgun and ammunition, police said.

Banks faces charges including criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal sale of marijuana, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana, and conspiracy, authorities said.