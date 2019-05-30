Great gift ideas for the graduate in your life

Graduation season is here, and you may be thinking about the perfect gift for the high school or college graduate in your life.
Can’t decide what to get them? Here are some ideas:
- Cash: You can never go wrong with cash. New grads can use it for new clothes, gas, food or if they’re thinking ahead, more school supplies.
- Amazon Prime subscription: Odds are if you want to buy something cheap and get it fast, Amazon is your friend – especially Prime.
- Portable cell phone chargers: With people on their phones all the time, having a portable charger handy can help your battery life
- Voice-controlled assistants: Amazon Echo and Google Home can help your new grad do research, relax, play music and set reminders
- Transit or gas card: You can’t get to work or school without traveling. Gifting some money for gas or a metrocard will lend a helping hand.
- Bike: If your new grad is off to college, a bike can help them get from place to place within the campus.
- Laptop: Whether your grad is heading into college or heading into the work life, a laptop may come in handy for schoolwork or creating resumes and research
- Music or TV streaming service: A monthly subscription to a music or TV streaming service will help your grad stay up-to-date with the latest shows and music, or binge watch and listen to their classic songs.
- Headphones: Noisy roommates? Loud coworkers? Headphones can help them drown out the noise.
- Luggage: Your new grad will need a new luggage, whether it be for their dorm clothes or next traveling adventure.
- Airline gift card, voucher: Airline gift cards and vouchers can help the grads travel home for break or go on a vacation.
- Group games: Games can help make new friends and bring laughter (and friendly competition) to wherever you are.
- College gear: If your new grad is heading to college, new college gear can help get them excited for what’s to come!
- Concert tickets: Know your grad’s favorite artist? Concert tickets will definitely get them excited.
- Something personal: Something sentimental, like an engraved necklace or a personalized photo can bring more meaning to a gift.