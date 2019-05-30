Google releases top word searches for each state, here’s what New Yorkers can’t spell

In honor of the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, Google Trends has shared the top words across each state that people can’t spell.

New Yorkers are curious about how to spell “bougie,” according to the data chart. Bougie is defined as a person who aspires to the upper middle class or fancy lifestyle. 

Several social media users are amused by the findings as one person said “New York looking up bougie is the most New York thing ever.”

The most common word on the map that’s being looked up is “beautiful” with people in Florida, California and Texas regularly searching the word. Other searches include “guess” in Maine, “pneumonia” in Pennsylvania and “favorite” in Ohio.

