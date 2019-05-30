Firefighters call it ‘a miracle’ after tree crashes into NJ child’s bedroom

Posted 7:45 AM, May 30, 2019, by

Neighbors and homeowners are left to deal with the damage from a confirmed tornado in Stanhope, New Jersey. PIX11's Kirstin Cole is in Sussex County speaking with families and residents affected by the storm.

