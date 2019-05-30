Community saddened as search for missing CT woman continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Residents of New Canaan are so saddened by the prolonged search for the missing Connecticut mother, 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos.

The search is into day six as police continued to scour 300-acre Waveny Park with dogs, drones and choppers after the mother of five disappeared last Friday after dropping her children off at school. Her empty Chevy suburban was found later that day in Waveny Park.

"It's so sad," said resident Heather Harper. "I mean it just hits home. We're such a family-oriented community."

"It's very heartbreaking, very sad for the community," said Asa Gray. "I know she was very well loved and very hardworking."

Jennifer and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos had been locked in a contentious custody battle over their five children, who range from ages 8 to 13, including two sets of twins. In the divorce, filed in 2017, Jennifer asked for emergency custody, saying she feared for the safety of her children.

She said her husband, whom she met when they were both undergrads at Brown, had bought a gun and had threatened to take the children overseas to his native Greece. “I am afraid of my husband," she said. "I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way.”

"We're heartbroken and very concerned," said Carrie Luft, a friend of Jennifer's. "We're just hoping for her safe return."

Dulos moved herself and her five children to a rented house in New Canaan. The children are now living with their maternal grandmother on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan with an armed guard.