Coast Guard suspends search for pilot in small plane crash off Cape May

CAPE MAY, New Jersey — The Coast Guard suspended its search late Wednesday night for a pilot after a small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off New Jersey, according to NJ.com.

The local outlet also reported that the Coast Guard said other agencies, like the NJ State Police, will continue the search.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Mooney M20J crashed Wednesday morning about 1,200 feet (365 meters) from the Cape May Lighthouse.

Plane owner Lisa Campbell of Air-Mods Flight Training Center at the Trenton-Robbinsville airport said the small aircraft left the airport, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) from the crash site, around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Campbell said the male pilot’s credentials and the plane were “all in order.” She also said the pilot was a regular customer who flew recreationally.

Police said it was unclear whether there were any passengers.