Brooklyn man shot in the head; body left on side of Long Island road

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Police identified a body found on the side of a Wyandanch road Thursday morning as a 40-year-old Brooklyn man.

Terrance L. Mitchell was killed by a shot to the head, police said. His body was found by a sanitation worker on Spruce Street around 7:15 a.m.

Officials don’t know yet where he was killed. It’s possible he was shot elsewhere and then left in Wyandanch.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.