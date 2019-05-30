Bronx teacher arrested for allegedly raping 13-year-old student

Posted 9:23 AM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, May 30, 2019

THE BRONX — A Bronx teacher has been arrested in the rape of a 13-year-old student, authorities said.

Jonathan Pol, 28, was not on the job when he was taken into custody Wednesday. He faces rape charges.

Pol had worked at Mott Hall Community School since September 2018. Details about the allegations have not been disclosed.

“The safety of students is our top priority, and Mr. Pol was immediately reassigned away from the classroom once we were made aware of these deeply disturbing allegations,” an Education Department spokesperson said.

The alleged abuse was reported on Tuesday. Police say Pol is accused of raping the student multiple times in this May.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.