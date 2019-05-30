Bronx great grandma needs floor repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Bronx great grandmother just had heart surgery, but she says her heart is breaking because her New York City Housing Authority home is not safe for her great grand children to visit. She needs the city to fix her floors before her 71st birthday party.

The floors are all moldy. The great grandma covered her floor up with rugs so she doesn't have to see them, but she can still smell them.

According to NYCHA data, it takes an average of 157 days for their carpenters to complete a repair job. That's more than a month longer than just last year!

A NYCHA spokesperson tells us "Staff have visited the resident’s apartment on two occasions last month to respond to leak complaints. However, claims of any leaks were unfounded. Also, the resident installed her own wood floor tiles and would like the floor replaced with non-NYCHA standard tiles. This is not NYCHA policy and our staff can only install our standard tiles in NYCHA apartments. And the supervisor will be visiting to let her know that NYCHA staff can not replace her hard wood floors. If there is a leak, she may show it to them and they will address it."

If you have a story, email monica@pix11.com