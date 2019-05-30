Man robs Brooklyn woman in her apartment building, threatens to shoot: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROSPECT PARK SOUTH, Brooklyn — A man followed a woman into her apartment building and robbed her in Prospect Park South as he threatened to shoot her, police said Thursday.

According to officials, it happened Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. The man followed the victim, 34, into the lobby of her building near East 17th Street and Albemarle Road and demanded she be quiet, or else he’d shoot her. He stole her iPhone and fled the scene.

A weapon was not visible.

The man was 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 160 lbs., last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).