See the extensive damage after severe storms ripped through NJ, NY

Posted 6:36 AM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:09AM, May 29, 2019

Severe weather certainly made its mark in New Jersey, where strong storms ripped through the area Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, reports of hail up to 1.75 inches was seen in Staten Island and parts of New Jersey. Golf ball sized ice balls reportedly damaged roofs in the area.

Already-saturated ground was no match for wind gusts up to 62 mph, reported by the National Weather Service. Tree damage and trees becoming uprooted were perhaps the most prevalent results, with some fallen limbs and trunks smashing into homes and cars, with many road closures as they took down power lines.

A tree fell on a car in Stanhope, NJ after a possible tornado Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, lightning lit up the sky across New York City.

