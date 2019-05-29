Woman arrested for hitting man with chair, making anti-Hispanic comments at Manhattan McDonald’s

LOWER MANHATTAN – Police have arrested a woman accused of hitting a man with a chair and making anti-Hispanic comments at a Lower Manhattan McDonald’s.

Rosa Portelle, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody Wednesday morning, police said.

Portelle, 49, allegedly made anti-Hispanic statements at the victim outside a McDonald’s on Canal Street on March 25 then picked up a chair and hit the man in the face, police said.

The victim, 33, suffered a contusion to his face and was treated at Lower Manhattan Hospital – NewYork-Presbyterian, police said.

Portelle faces charges of second-degree assault and hate crime.