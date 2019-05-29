Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing teen girl in Newark

Posted 3:11 PM, May 29, 2019, by

Jessica Souffrant

NEWARK — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a teen girl following an argument in Newark earlier this week.

The incident happened just before midnight on Monday in the 100-block of Ludlow Street.

Police say 33-year-old Jessica Souffrant was involved in the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl after the two were involved in an altercation.

The teen was transported to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Officers found Souffrant at the scene and  was arrested without incident. Souffrant is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. She also faces charges of contempt on an open warrant.

