Will electric scooters be legal on the streets of New York?

100 cities across the globe, including Los Angeles, D.C. and Paris, allow electric scooters on their roads.

New Jersey, with the signature of its Governor on a legislative bill, allowed them at the beginning of May.

In New York, electric scooters have been the focus of conversations and demonstrations.

To allow them technically on New York's roads, the state would have to allow legalize them.

Senate Bill S5294 defines "bicycles with electric assist and electric scooters and establishes regulations for such bicycles and electric scooters."

It's currently assigned to a committee. Some reports have said there will be a hearing on June 7. The current session is set to conclude in mid-June.

Some elected leaders in New York have been quoted as saying scooters don't fit in a place with many cars, bikes and pedestrians.

At a town hall Wednesday night, sponsored by WeWork, representatives from ride hail and scooter companies talked about mobility options in the city and building on the transit network.

There have been proposals to allow a pilot program of the scooters outside of the central business corridor in Manhattan.