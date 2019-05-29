Tornado watch issued for parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania

NEW JERSEY — A tornado watch was issued for parts of New Jersey Wednesday.

The tornado watch goes into effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday and affect Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem and Warren counties in New Jersey.

Conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms, with possible tornados.

The tornado watch also affects parts of Pennsylvania. Adams; Bedford; Berks; Blair; Bucks; Cambria; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Chester; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Elk; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; Mifflin; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Sullivan; Union and York counties remain under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

As New Jersey faces the possibility of more severe weather Wednesday evening, residents continue to deal with the effects of Tuesday’s storms.

The National Weather Service found evidence that a tornado hit part of New Jersey Tuesday night.

NWS in Mount Holly says a survey team on Wednesday determined a twister caused storm damage in Stanhope on Tuesday night. The team has yet to determine specifics about its strength and path.

Lenape Valley Regional High School was closed Wednesday after the storm damaged its facade and ripped up a dugout from its athletic field. The town also experienced fallen tree branches and downed power lines.

In southern New Jersey, a waterspout was reported in Fortescue.