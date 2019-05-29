Tornado warning issued in Sullivan County, New York and parts of Pennsylvania

NEW YORK — A tornado warning was issued in parts of New York and Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon.

The warning, issued just before 3:30 p.m., is for Southwestern Sullivan County in central New York; Southeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania; Northeastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania; Central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania and North central Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s set to expire at 4 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in parts of New Jersey

The warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Forest City, or near Carbondale, moving east at 35 mph.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those outside. Expect damage to roofs, homes and vehicles. Tree damage is likely.

The tornado warning comes as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued in parts of New Jersey.

A confirmed tornado touched down in New Jersey on Tuesday night. Several thousand residents remain without power throughout New Jersey.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.