Severe weather threat continues for tri-state into Wednesday night

After severe storms, including a possible tornado in southern New Jersey, hit the tri-state area overnight, another round of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms threatens the area starting late Wednesday afternoon, as an area of low pressure approaches from the west.

Some storms could contain gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. A flash flood watch goes into effect at 2 p.m. for much of New Jersey, as 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible through Wednesday evening.

The "enhanced risk" of severe weather we saw more so in Pennsylvania Tuesday night will advance to cover more of central New Jersey and parts of the city, including Staten Island.

While some areas of central and southern New Jersey are seeing light showers Wednesday morning, stronger and possibly severe storms are likely to hit the tri-state area Wednesday evening.

