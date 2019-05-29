Ridge man forced woman, three children into his car: report

LONG ISLAND —A Ridge man was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment Tuesday, according to police.

William Jamal Wilkinson is charged with four counts of unlawful Imprisonment, two counts of endangering the welfare of incompetent physically disabled person, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of marijuana, according to a police report.

Authorities say patrol officers were tipped off about a suspicious occurrence at a Mobil gas station on Glen Cove Road Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, witnesses told officers they saw a woman in the front passenger seat of a black 2005 Ford Taurus holding a sign that read “Please call 9-1-1, CALL 9-1-1.”

An investigation revealed that Wilkinson had forced the woman and her three sons — aged 13, 3 and 3 years old — into his vehicle and refused to let them out, according to police. He was placed under arrest without incident.

Wilkinson was arraigned on Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.