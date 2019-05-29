Possible tornado damages NJ high school; visitors rushed to safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANHOPE, New Jersey — A New Jersey school was damaged Tuesday night during severe weather — possibly a tornado.

The national weather service has yet to confirm that it was a tornado, though the area was under a tornado warning at the time.

The damage to Lenape Regional High School in Stanhope was confirmed by an official with the Sussex County Sheriff’s office. The school is closed Wednesday, and all classes and after school activities are cancelled.

The school was hosting an athletic banquet when the storms hit, leaving attendees scrambling for safety.

Dozens of people were at the school for the track team event. Some then reportedly saw the building’s windows bowing.

From former Byram Councilwoman who was at Lenape Valley Regional High School (Byram Twp.’s Regional High School) in Stanhope, NJ when the apparent tornado hit tonight:#njwx #byram #netcong #stanhope pic.twitter.com/va9JPrwR3Y — scott olson (@scott_olson) May 29, 2019

Everyone was ushered to the gym, where they rode out the storm until it had cleared.

Trees and utility lines were knocked down in the storm, and crews have been working to clear debris throughout the night.

Outside, at least one vehicle flipped over, causing two minor injuries.

As one family left the event, a tree reportedly fell on their car, though nobody was seriously hurt.

“There was this giant crack, and that’s when we ran in the house,” a Stanhope resident told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo. “It was a little too close. It was, like, right above us.”

The national weather service is planning on visiting the area today to survey the damage and determine whether or not it was a tornado.

Thousands remain without power.

PIX11 viewers reported hail. The National Weather Service confirms hail up to 1.75 inches in size in Staten Island.

More storms are expected in the tri-state area Wednesday.