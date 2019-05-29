Live updates: Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in NY, NJ

Police searching for knife-wielding thief accused of robbing pizzerias in Manhattan, Brooklyn

Posted 6:41 PM, May 29, 2019

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a knife-wielding thief accused of robbing several stores and pizzerias in Brooklyn and Manhattan within 24 hours.

Surveillance video shows the suspect waving a large kitchen knife while going through the cash register at the the Super Star Deli in Bushwick around 10 p.m.  Sunday night.

Police say the man got away with $20 dollars.

Just an hour earlier, the thief is seen putting on a mask and robbed a pizzeria on the Lower East Side. He showed a knife to the worker and demanded the cash register be open. He fled with $200.

The thief also hit a third location, a 99 cents pizza shop in Lower Manhattan.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

