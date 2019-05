MANHATTAN — A person was struck by a train at the Union Square subway station on Wednesday night.

Northbound N and Q trains are holding in stations.

The condition of the person hit by the train was not immediately available. No identifying information has been released.

Northbound N and Q trains are holding in stations because someone was struck by a train at 14 St-Union Sq. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) May 29, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.