On-air farewell to WPLJ begins Thursday morning as legendary station signs off

After nearly 50 years on the air, New York radio institution WPLJ is not going away quietly.

The station — heard on 95.5 across the tri-state area — will sign off on Friday evening, but the farewell party begins even earlier.

Radio trade publication ramp247.com reports that the on-air farewell will begin Thursday at 9 a.m., with appearances from WPLJ legends like Scott Shannon and Jim Kerr, among others. On Friday, the current roster of deejays will wind the station down, including Todd Pettengill, Jayde Donovan and Race Taylor.

WPLJ has been broadcasting in New York since 1971 as a pioneer of the album-oriented rock (AOR) format. In 1983, the station became transitioned to playing pop music, anchored by its popular "Scott and Todd in the Morning" radio show with Shannon and Pettengill. The show aired from 1991 until Shannon's departure in 2014.

The station has reportedly been sold to Educational Media Foundation, a nonprofit whose stations typically air contemporary Christian music. Parent company Cumulus Media officially hands over the reigns at Friday at 7 p.m., according to RAMP.