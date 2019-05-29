NJ dads hailed as heroes after performing CPR at Paterson softball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, NJ — Two dads from Paterson, New Jersey are being called heroes after their weekend on the softball field assistant-coaching their daughters' game nearly ended with one woman dead. Thankfully, John Molina is a Paterson firefighter and retired Paterson Police Lieutenant Washington Griffin spent nearly 30 years on the force.

Molina was standing along the first baseline when shouting and panic ensued behind the bench of the opposing team. A woman believed to be in her 50s had stopped breathing.

"For a person to take their last breath in my arms, that's when everything kicked in," said Molina. "I saw her head fall back into the chair," said Molina, who rushed over.

Griffin spotted what was going on from across the field.

"He was putting her on her back and clearing her airway. He said she went into cardiac arrest and so I jumped in and helped with chest compressions," said the retired lieutenant.

The woman's face was turning blue. Panic ensued and children and family looked on.

The 'Lady Ballers' softball team players are about 9 or 10-years-old.

But Molina and Griffin knew exactly what to do. Working as a team to perform CPR, they eventually detected a heartbeat. Paramedics arrived and rushed the unnamed woman to St. Joseph's Hospital.

Today, both were reluctant to be called heroes.

"It's my job, my duty so I’m not gonna say hero," said Molina.

And to their children - they are surely seen as superheroes.

"I told my daughter if she is in a position to help, she should help," said Griffin, whose daughter is 9.

What happened to the woman that caused her to lose consciousness is not being released. But from what Molina and Griffin have been able to gather, they believe she is awake, talking and hopefully doing well.