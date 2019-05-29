Missing CT mother was afraid husband would harm children: divorce filing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN, Conn. -- The search continues for a missing Connecticut mother of five with ties to New York City Wednesday.

According to New Canaan Police, 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos was last seen on Friday, May 24.

She was driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban.

Dulos had been renting a home in the wealthy Connecticut suburb since 2017 when she reportedly left the family's home in Farmington with her children abruptly.

Dulos also filed for divorce in 2017 from her husband, Fotis Dulos, who is the president of a home development company in southern Connecticut. The couple has been in the midst of a long divorce and bitter custody battle.

The two have five children together between the ages of eight and 13.

According to court documents, Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce in 2017 after 13 years of marriage, stating “I am afraid that my husband will harm our children to punish me” and “my husband has threatened to kidnap our children”

Last month, Fotis Dulos asked the court to appoint an attorney for the children, claiming Jennifer was alienating them from him.

An attorney for Fotis Dulos sent a letter to a Stamford Superior Court judge today, claiming the children’s nanny brought all five of the children to their grandmothers apartment in Manhattan. He also claims the grandmother has since hired an armed bodyguard.