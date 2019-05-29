Midday with Muller: NJ mother recounts scary moment tree crashes on son’s bed; Special counsel Robert Mueller resigns

Posted 1:57 PM, May 29, 2019, by

After severe storms ripped through the area last night, a NJ mom recounts a scary moment when a tree crashed into her house, landing on her son’s bed. John Muller has your top 11 stories now.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.