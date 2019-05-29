Measles outbreak spreads from Brooklyn to Manhattan, Staten Island

NEW YORK, NY — New York’s measles outbreak, which until now has been relatively confined to Brooklyn and Rockland County, has spread to Staten Island and Manhattan, Health Department officials said Wednesday.

Of the 550 people diagnosed with measles citywide, seven are Staten Island residents and another lives in Manhattan. All but one of the Staten Island cases have been linked to Rockland County. The other Staten island case and the Manhattan case have been linked to Sunset Park in Brooklyn.

Health officials said there are no known transmissions of measles linked to the Manhattan and Staten Island cases.

“The recently identified cases are linked to exposures in neighborhoods with known measles activity,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “These cases prove the urgent need to get vaccinated, especially if you spend time in areas that are experiencing an outbreak. This message cannot be overstated — if you live, work or attend school in these sections of the city, get vaccinated if you are able. We thank the thousands of people throughout the city who have gotten vaccinated. Each one of you has taken a critical step to protect your family, your neighbors and yourselves.”

Measles is a highly contagious disease, with symptoms including rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. It is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also become sick if they come in contact with an infected person’s mucus or saliva.