Manhattanhenge 2019: When and where to watch, if rain doesn’t get in the way

Manhattanhenge is back, but will the rain get in the way of your view?

The phenomenon of Manhattanhenge will return Wednesday night, but those hoping to grab an Instagram shot Wednesday may be met with clouds and rain instead. Forecasts show another round of possibly severe thunderstorms may threaten the tri-state area late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. Some storms could contain gusty winds and locally heavy downpours.

Every year, the sun aligns with the borough’s grid and lights both the north and south side of every street – is made of two nights.

During the first night, half of the sun’s disk sits above the horizon, and the other half below. On the second night, the entire disk floats above the horizon. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term.

This year’s first henge will take place Wednesday night at 8:13 p.m. There will be an encore Thursday night around 8:12 p.m.

If the storms hold off, those who want to get the perfect shot should stand along 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets and at the Empire State and Chrysler buildings and position themselves as far east in Manhattan as possible.

If you miss it this month, don’t worry. There will be a repeat next month on July 12 and 13.