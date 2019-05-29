Man sets himself on fire near White House, Secret Service says

WASHINGTON — A man set himself on fire near the White House Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. Secret Service said.

According to the agency, the man lit himself on fire on The Ellipse near 15th St NW and Constitution Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

The Ellipse is located south of the White House fence and north of Constitution Avenue and the National Mall.

Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting the National Parks Service and United States Park Police as first aid is rendered.

The man’s condition was not immediately known.

