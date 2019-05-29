Live updates: Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in NY, NJ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A wave of severe storms is bringing dangerous weather to New York and New Jersey Wednesday for the second day in a row.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings across New York and New Jersey. Get live updates below:

6:35 p.m.:

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area including Philadelphia, PA; Toms River, NJ and Camden, NJ. It's set to expire at 10:30 p.m. The area impacted is shown below:

6:29 p.m.:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area including Camden, NJ; Glassboro, NJ and Lindenwold, NJ. It's set to expire at 7:30 p.m. The area impacted is shown below:

6:06 p.m.:

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area including Trenton, NJ; Lakewood, NJ and Levittown, PA. It's set to expire at 10 p.m. The area impacted is shown below:

5:39 p.m.:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area including Toms River, NJ; Trenton, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ was issued. It's set to expire at 6:45 p.m. The area impacted is shown below:

5:34 p.m.:

A tornado warning was issued for the area including Trenton, NJ; Levittown, PA and Hamilton Square, NJ was issued. It expired at 6 p.m. The area impacted is shown below: