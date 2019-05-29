Live updates: Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in NY, NJ

Live updates: Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in NY, NJ

Posted 6:06 PM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:38PM, May 29, 2019

A wave of severe storms is bringing dangerous weather to New York and New Jersey Wednesday for the second day in a row.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings across New York and New Jersey. Get live updates below:

6:35 p.m.:

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area including Philadelphia, PA; Toms River, NJ and Camden, NJ. It's set to expire at 10:30 p.m. The area impacted is shown below:

6:29 p.m.:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area including Camden, NJ; Glassboro, NJ and Lindenwold, NJ. It's set to expire at 7:30 p.m. The area impacted is shown below:

6:06 p.m.:

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area including Trenton, NJ; Lakewood, NJ and Levittown, PA. It's set to expire at 10 p.m. The area impacted is shown below:

5:39 p.m.:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area including Toms River, NJ; Trenton, NJ and New Brunswick, NJ was issued. It's set to expire at 6:45 p.m. The area impacted is shown below:

5:34 p.m.:

A tornado warning was issued for the area including Trenton, NJ; Levittown, PA and Hamilton Square, NJ was issued. It expired at 6 p.m. The area impacted is shown below:

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.