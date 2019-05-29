Group of men with baby slash and throw glass bottle at man in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man out with his girlfriend was attacked by a group with a baby on a Brooklyn street, police said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old victim was on Broadway near Debevoise Street on May 21 when three men approached and assaulted him, officials said. Nelson Grant, 30, allegedly slashed the victim on the neck. Steffon Best, 22, allegedly slashed the victim on the back.

Elijah Brehon, a 21-year-old man who was holding a baby during the attack, threw a glass bottle at the victim, striking him in the head.

Some sort of romantic dispute led up to the attack, police said.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment.

Police have identified the men allegedly involved in the attack, but no arrests have been made. They released photos of two of the men. The NYPD has asked anyone with information to contact them.

Grant is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall. Best is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Brehon is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).