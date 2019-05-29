Forecasters probe possible NJ tornado as more storms approach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPATCONG, N.J. — New Jersey faces the possibility of more severe weather while weather forecasters are probing whether a tornado hit part of the state.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly says severe thunderstorms capable of packing damaging winds and hail are possible Wednesday. Heavy rain could also cause severe flooding.

Forecasters also plan to conduct a storm survey in Hopatcong to determine if severe thunderstorms brought a tornado to the Sussex County community on Tuesday evening.

Lenape Valley Regional High School is closed Wednesday after a storm damaged its facade and ripped up a dugout from its baseball field Tuesday evening. The town also experienced fallen tree branches and downed power lines.

In southern New Jersey, a waterspout was reported in Fortescue.