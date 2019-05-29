FBI adds NY man wanted in 2012 murder of daughter-in-law to 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list

NEW YORK — The FBI has added a New York man wanted for a 2012 murder to their 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Eugene Palmer, 80, should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

Palmer is accused of shooting and killing his daughter-in-law on September 24, 2012 in Stony Point, Rockland County.

A local warrant of arrest was initially issued for Palmer in Rockland County for murder charges. On June 10, 2013, the United States Court for the Southern District of New York also issued a federal arrest warrant for charges of unlawfully fighting to avoid prosecution.

According to the FBI, Palmer is an experienced hunter and outdoorsman, 5-feet 10-inches, 220 pounds, with gray, balding hair and has a deformed left thumb. He is said to be a diabetic.

He also goes by Eugene K. Palmer, Eugene Kenneth Palmer, Eugene Kevin Palmer.

Authorities are asking healthcare providers to look back at patients they took care of and look at records to see if they may have taken care of Palmer.

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Palmer’s arrest and conviction. Additional rewards may be offered by other law enforcement agencies.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.