Connecticut mom remains missing amid contentious divorce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN, Conn. -- A Connecticut mother of five with former ties to New York City remains missing Wednesday.

According to New Canaan Police, 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos was last seen on Friday, May 24.

She was driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban.

Dulos had been renting a home in the wealthy Connecticut suburb since 2017 when she reportedly left the family's home in Farmington with her children abruptly.

Dulos also filed for divorce in 2017 from her husband, Fotis Dulos, who is the president of a home development company in southern Connecticut. The couple has been in the midst of a long divorce and bitter custody battle.

On Tuesday, police and K-9 units reportedly scoured the woods near Dulos' New Canaan rental home.

The couple was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, for a hearing about a Guardian Ad Litem, appointed to help resolve parenting disputes.

Dulos reportedly worked as a writer in New York prior to having children, received a Master's Degree from NYU and was finishing work on a novel.

Dulos' family and friends released a statement, reading in part: "Those who know Jennifer know her to be a devoted mother; an extremely thoughtful, reliable, and organized woman; and attest that she would never, ever, disappear when she is responsible for the lives of five loving and energetic children."