Bronx teacher reassigned away from classroom following allegations he raped a 13-year-old student

THE BRONX — A Bronx teacher was reassigned away from the classroom following allegations that he raped a student, Education Department officials said.

Jonathan Pol, 28, had worked at Mott Hall Community School since September 2018.

“The safety of students is our top priority, and Mr. Pol was immediately reassigned away from the classroom once we were made aware of these deeply disturbing allegations,” an Education Department spokesperson said.

The alleged rape was reported on Tuesday, but police say Pol is accused of raping a student multiple times in May of 2019.

His alleged victim is just 13.