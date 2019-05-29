Severe thunderstorm warning issued in parts of New Jersey
Tornado warning issued in Sullivan County, New York and parts of Pennsylvania

Bronx teacher reassigned away from classroom following allegations he raped a 13-year-old student

Posted 3:55 PM, May 29, 2019, by

THE BRONX — A Bronx teacher was reassigned away from the classroom following allegations that he raped a student, Education Department officials said.

Jonathan Pol, 28, had worked at Mott Hall Community School since September 2018.

“The safety of students is our top priority, and Mr. Pol was immediately reassigned away from the classroom once we were made aware of these deeply disturbing allegations,” an Education Department spokesperson said.

The alleged rape was reported on Tuesday, but police say Pol is accused of raping a student multiple times in May of 2019.

His alleged victim is just 13.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.