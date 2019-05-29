Bronx mother looks for repairs after children forced to brush teeth in bathtub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A Bronx mother of two says for months, her sink in her bathroom has been on the floor. Her kids have to brush their teeth in the bathtub.

"I have no sink, the walls are in pieces," Vanessa Carrion said. She sent us a video on Facebook of her bathroom sink on the floor and her children brushing in the tub.

"We have to brush our teeth in the bathtub and I have to clean it two three times a day because all the dust from the paint is on the floor," she said.

Carrion says crews came to fix her bathtub months ago. When they did, she says they left the sink on the floor and never came back.

She eventually said that enough is enough and reached out to PIX11 as a last resort. "I just need a little help," she said.

PIX11 has reached out to NYCHA regarding her complaint, they said they are looking into it.