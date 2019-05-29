Bronx mom charged with murder of 1-year-old son who ingested heroin, fentanyl: police

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A mother has been arrested and charged in the murder of her baby boy found dead in the Bronx in December, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the mom, 23-year-old Daira Santana-Gonzalez of the Bronx, was arrested on Friday, May 24 and is being charged with murder in the 2nd degree for her infant son’s December death after he ingested heroin and fentanyl.

On the morning of Dec. 27, 2018, officers responded to a call of an unconscious infant in front of 1880 University Ave. in Morris Heights.

Responding officers found 1-year-old Darwin Santana-Gonzalez unconscious and unresponsive at the location and began to administer CPR, police said.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police announced his death was deemed a homicide in March.

According to the medical examiner, Santana-Gonzalez died from acute fentanyl, acetylfentanyl, heroin, dextromethorphan and chlorpheniramine intoxication.

Heroin, cocaine and fentanyl were also found in the child’s home, police said at the time.