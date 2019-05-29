Bronx dad allegedly slashes his children during standoff with police

Bronx — A Bronx dad allegedly slashed his children during a standoff with police on Tuesday night, police said.

The man barricaded himself with his 12-year-old son and his 18-year-old daughter on Irwin Avenue around 11 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The standoff ended about an hour later.

Both of the children were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian The Allen Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The dad, who’s being treated as an emotionally disturbed person, has been charged with assault and weapon possession.

Police have not said what led up to the standoff and slashing.