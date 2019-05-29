Live updates: Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in NY, NJ

Bronx dad allegedly slashes his children during standoff with police

Posted 9:11 PM, May 29, 2019, by

Bronx — A Bronx dad allegedly slashed his children during a standoff with police on Tuesday night, police said.

The man barricaded himself with his 12-year-old son and his 18-year-old daughter on Irwin Avenue around 11 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The standoff ended about an hour later.

Both of the children were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian The Allen Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

The dad, who’s being treated as an emotionally disturbed person, has been charged with assault and weapon possession.

Police have not said what led up to the standoff and slashing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.