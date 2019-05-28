West Village restaurant creates mural after installation of city construction fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fence is the frame along the sidewalk outside Avena Downtown.

The new restaurant opened along 6th Avenue north of Houston Street in March. Three weeks later, construction began to expand the plaza in front of the block.

A chain-link construction fence was installed along half of 6th Avenue south of Bleeker Street.

Owners are worried the project, which is set to be complete in March of 2020, will impact business.

They worked with an architect and artist to create a mobile mural that was recently put up along the sidewalk near the cafe tables.

"When this complicated plaza reconstruction project is completed, all will enjoy an upgraded area that is dramatically improved with a bigger, greener and safer open plaza area. We preserved the outdoor seating area by modifying the fence line around the construction site," said a statement from the NYC Parks Department.

Officials say work is underway to survey and test underground utilities in the area and on the block. In the coming weeks, the city says the contractor will begin removing the slabs of sidewalk at the site.

Parks Department Representatives say the city has been in direct communication with all the businesses and will continue to connect about their concerns.