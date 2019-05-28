Underwater Uber? It’ll cost you, unless you can explain yourself

Uber is getting into the submarine business, and you could be lucky enough to snag a free undersea ride.

The rideshare giant is teaming up with the Australian state of Queensland to launch “Scuber,” described as the world’s first rideshare submarine experience.

Scuber allows users to visit the Great Barrier Reef — the world’s largest coral reef system — via the Uber app.

The tours cost $3,000 for two riders, but Queensland and Uber are offering up a free trip in their underwater vehicle — if you can convince them.

Think luck is on your side? Check out scuberqueensland.com and explain in just 25 words why you should win.