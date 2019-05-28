Troopers: Mother charged with DUI after crash kills twin sons

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina mother has been charged with felony DUI in connection with a fatal crash that killed her twin 6-year-old sons Sunday night, according to WHNS.

Troopers said Jennifer Lyn Knox, 38, was driving with her sons Camryn and Dylan Clark when she tried to pass a car. In doing so, she reportedly struck another vehicle head-on, leading to her vehicle flipping over. Neither Knox nor her boys were wearing seatbelts, and all three were ejected when the vehicle flipped, WHNS reported.

Knox was airlifted to a hospital, and though both Camryn and Dylan were hospitalized, they succumbed to their injuries.

Knox is facing two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of child restraint violations, child endangerment and seatbelt violation charges. She is still hospitalized at this time.

The boys’ father is having them returned to Florida for burial; a GoFundMe has been set up for the funerals.