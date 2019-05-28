Tornado Watch issued for parts of New Jersey

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/H9DJuE3tRg — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) May 28, 2019

The storms come after a line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight. Debris was so thick that at one point, highway crews had to use snowplows to clear an interstate.

Forecasters confirmed two severe-strength tornadoes touched down in the Dayton, Ohio, area overnight with more possible ones under investigation.

The National Weather Service says a tornado classified as an EF3 hit Trotwood just west of Dayton, with another touchdown just east of Dayton in Greene County. Forecaster Myron Padgett says it’s possible the same tornado went back up and touched down a second time. He says several other areas damaged by major storms are being surveyed.

An EF3 is considered a strong tornado that does severe damage, rated on a scale of EF0 through EF5.

One person was killed and at least 60 people were injured by storms that swept through western Ohio.