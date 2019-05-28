Tornado warning issued for parts of New York City, northern New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tornado warning was issued Tuesday night for parts of New York City and northern New Jersey.

Warnings were issued across New Jersey through Tuesday evening, but the National Weather Service first issued a warning for New York City around 9 p.m.

More than 1.2 million people live in the areas impacted.

The warning is set to expire at 9:30 p.m. It covers Staten Island, Newark, Elizabeth, Linden, Summit, Livingston and Bayonne.

The New York Office of Emergency Management advised people to immediately take shelter on lower floors and stay away from windows.

A warning means life-threatening danger exists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.