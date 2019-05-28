Tornado warning issued for parts of New York City, northern New Jersey
Tornado warning issued for parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Tornado warning issued for parts of New York City, northern New Jersey

Posted 9:04 PM, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:24PM, May 28, 2019

A tornado warning was issued Tuesday night for parts of New York City and northern New Jersey.

Warnings were issued across New Jersey through Tuesday evening, but the National Weather Service first issued a warning for New York City around 9 p.m.

More than 1.2 million people live in the areas impacted.

The warning is set to expire at 9:30 p.m. It covers Staten Island, Newark, Elizabeth, Linden, Summit, Livingston and Bayonne.

The New York Office of Emergency Management advised people to immediately take shelter on lower floors and stay away from windows.

A warning means  life-threatening danger exists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.