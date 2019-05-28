Son charged with murder in stabbing death of 71-year-old Brooklyn mom: sources

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 55-year-old man Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Brooklyn woman.

Oscar Rodriguez was charged with murdering his mother, police sources said. He was hospitalized for a pysch evaluation after police took him into custody for the stabbing death.

Maria Rodriguez, 71, was found dead in her Brooklyn home Saturday with multiple stab wounds to her torso. Her 87-year-old husband suffered severe slash wounds in the attack. His arms and chest were injured.

Police have not yet charged Rodriguez in connection to the slash injuries.

A home healthcare worker called police after she arrived and no one answered the door.

Neighbors say they didn’t hear any screams or any other commotion.

