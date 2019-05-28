Severe thunderstorm warning issued in parts of New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Tuesday night for parts of New Jersey.

The warning, issued at 7:39 p.m., is set to expire at 8:45 p.m. It impacts the area including Crandon Lakes, Blairstown, Franklin, Lake Mohawk, Hopatcong, Budd LakeDover, Ironia, Boonton, Troy Hills, Morristown and Chatham.

The storm is moving southeast at 45 mph.

Hazards include quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

There could be damage to vehicles, roofs, siding, trees and power lines.

The warning was issued as parts of New Jersey deal with a tornado watch.